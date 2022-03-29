Newburg, MD- On March 29, a 14-year-old male student at Piccowaxen Middle School was charged in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a female student.

The school resource officer was made aware of the assault and initiated an investigation. The case was reviewed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. The student was subsequently charged on a juvenile offense report with assault and fourth-degree sex offense and released to a parent.

There were no other incidents reported and the investigation is ongoing.

