On March 31 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an assault and a house fire. Once on the scene, the townhouse was completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, an adult female and an infant girl were located deceased inside the residence. They were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, detectives are working with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The identity of the decedents will be released once they have been positively identified. The investigation is ongoing.

