Callaway, MD- On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire in Callaway, MD on Point Lookout Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 1 1/2 story single-family home with fire showing on the attached garage.

Over sixty firefighters from Second District, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Seventh District responded and tackled the house fire for over two and half hours. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the homeowner observed the fire in the early stages and was able to safely evacuate everyone from the home. The home is a complete loss and the occupants are being assisted by family and friends.

The fire is determined to have started in the ceiling space in an attached converted garage and is being listed as Accidental – Unspecified electrical event. The estimated damage is $250,000.00. No loss of life or injuries were reported.

