ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) picked up her 200th career point with her sixth point of the game Saturday afternoon as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team remained undefeated in United East Conference action. St. Mary’s College (7-4, 4-0 UEC) shutout SUNY Morrisville (5-4, 2-1 UEC), 25-0, for sole possession of No. 1 in the conference standings.

Gussio’s sixth point of the contest came with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter as she tallied an unassisted goal for her third of the game. This is Gussio’s second career milestone of the season as she notched her 100th career goal with her second goal in the Seahawks’ 17-9 win over Dickinson College on March 4.



How It Happened

The Seahawks put up 10 goals in the first period before tacking on four in the second for a 14-0 halftime lead.

St. Mary’s opened the second half with seven scores in the third before adding another four in the fourth for a season-high 25 goals.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks limited Morrisville to just three shots while taking 47. Additionally, St. Mary’s scooped up 35 ground balls to the visitors’ 10.

The hosts also claimed 23 of 28 draw controls.

Player Highlights

Gussio finished the afternoon with 10 points on four goals and a career-best six assists while picking up a career-high five ground balls.

Senior captain Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston) notched a season-best five goals.

Senior captain Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick (Cockeysville, Md./Notre Dame Prep) led the defense with a career-best six ground balls and a season-high five caused turnovers.

Sophomore Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) needed to make just one save for her sixth win between the pipes.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 16 at Randolph-Macon (5-6) – Ashland, Va. – 4:30 p.m

