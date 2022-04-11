Wicomico Shores, MD- At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and area companies responded to a reported structure fire on Sycamore Drive in Wicomocio Shores, MD.

Upon arrival, they discovered a one-story, single-family home fully engulfed. Units spent roughly 40 minutes gaining control of the blaze.

A family member of the person who lived there states in a Facebook post that they lost everything. She does state that the owner was able to get his dog out of the home.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist him:

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. We will update more when a preliminary report is released.

