LATHAM, N.Y. – For the fourth time this season, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team has swept the United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week awards for the week ending April 10 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Senior Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) was selected as the United East Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season while first-year Gavin Hall (White Hall, Md./Hereford) was named the United East Defensive Player of the Week for the second time.

Jude Brown (l.) and Gavin Hall vs. Wells (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College (9-2, 2-1 UEC) posted a 24-3 win over Wells College this past Saturday (Apr. 9) for their second United East victory.

Brown had his hand in 13 goals as he tallied two goals and dished out a career-best 13 assists while adding two ground balls. The 5-8 attackman currently ranks third in Division III with 6.70 points per game, fourth with 3.50 assists per game, and 46th with 3.20 goals per game. He leads the conference in all three categories.

Hall bested his career bests in face-off wins and ground balls from March 26 (12 wins, 7 ground balls) with 24 victories at face-off X in 31 attempts while scooping up 18 loose balls.

St. Mary’s will be back in action today, Monday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. when the Seahawks travel to the Eastern Shore to take on No. 1 Salisbury University (12-0) in non-conference action in Salisbury, Md.

2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week

Feb. 21 – Kyrle Preis , St. Mary’s College, Sr., G

Feb. 28 – Dylan LaPlace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Mar. 7 – Ethan Little , St. Mary’s College, So., D

Mar. 14 – Dylan LaPlace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Mar. 21 – Dylan LaPlace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Mar. 28 – Gavin Hall , St. Mary’s College, Fy., FO

Apr. 4 – Dylan LaPLace, SUNY Morrisville, So., G

Apr. 11 – Gavin Hall , St. Mary’s College, Fy., FO

Like this: Like Loading...