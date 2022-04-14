ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland coed sailing team garnered an at-large berth in the 16-team field Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Team Race National Championship as announced by the ISCA selection committee Tuesday night. The ICSA Team Race National Championship will be hosted by Tulane University in New Orleans, La., on May 16-18.

Sailing at Coed ACC Final (10.24.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks, who are receiving votes in the latest Sail1Design ICSA Coed Team Race rankings (Apr. 6), are coming off a third-place finish at the Prosser Trophy (Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Team Race Conference Championship) with a 12-7 record on April 9-10.

This will be St. Mary’s College’s 24th appearance, and second straight, at the ICSA Team Race National Championship.

The Seahawks have claimed the Walter Cromwell Wood Bowl as the team race national champion five times in 1999, 2000, 2004, 2007, and 2010.

Last season, St. Mary’s posted an 11th-place finish at the team race nationals hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy. The Seahawks’ 2021 team race championship appearance snapped a five-year absence from the ICSA Team Race National Championship after they finished third at the 2016 ICSA Team Race Nationals hosted by San Diego State University in San Diego, Calif.

