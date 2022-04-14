Costa Azul Mariscos

2708 Crain Highway

White Plains, MD

301-968-1557

There is a new Mexican seafood restaurant in Waldorf and the food is delicious!!

The owners of Mexico Restaurant (in White Plains) have now brought this fabulous seafood restaurant to the area. With a Mexican spin on seafood, there is an abundance of seafood delicacies. They have a nice selection of ceviches (originating in Peru, ceviche is fresh raw fish cured in fresh citrus juices), appetizers, and small plates. The seafood entrees include dishes with shrimp, lobster, fish, octopus, and oysters. They also have dishes with chicken and beef.

The night we went, we had the Empanadas de Camaron (shrimp), Camarones (shrimp) with the Sinaloa red sauce, Carne Asada (steak), and Flan (dessert).

When we first sat down, we were served ceviche, salsa, and tostadas. It was different from a traditional Mexican restaurant, and we liked it! We then had shrimp empanadas for our appetizer. The masa on the outside and the shrimp on the inside were perfect. The entrees came with rice, salad, tortillas, and french fries. It was a lot of food! My companion’s Camarones was plentiful and tasty, and my Asada was one of the best I have ever had! It was tender and had so much flavor. We finished up with the Flan. It was smooth with just the right amount of caramel and was a perfect way to end a great meal. Ceviche Shrimp Empanadas Camarones (shrimp) in Sinaloa sauce Asada Flan

The staff was friendly and helpful. Open since March, I was impressed with how smooth the service was. Costa Azul is in the former LaTolteca restaurant in the Berkley Square shopping center in Waldorf. The inside has been redone and is light and bright and they have a beautiful bar. They are also in the process of opening an additional location in Manassas, Virginia.

The reviews have been very favorable, and I am looking forward to going back again soon! I already know what I am getting next time!

Costa Azul hours:

Sunday through Thursday – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 11:00pm

Costa Azul Facebook page

Costa Azul website: http://www.cazulmariscos.com/

Like this: Like Loading...