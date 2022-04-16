BALTIMORE, Md. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) captured top honors in the 800m as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team took part at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. St. Mary’s College recorded six personal records, including one school mark.

Alana Thompson at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

Senior Alana Thompson (Silver Spring, Md./Keystone National [Pa.]) registered a school record in the long jump with 4.68m to finish sixth. Thompson’s mark broke her own school record of 4.64m set on April 2 at the Seahawk Invitational.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 at Johns Hopkins/Loyola Invitational – Baltimore, Md.

