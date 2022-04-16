St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (10-9) played their first game of a three-game series with Lancaster Bible College this afternoon (Apr. 15). The Seahawks fell to the Chargers 18-9.

Click image for more in-depth stats

How It Happened

Both teams traded runs early on as Lancaster Bible built a 6-3 lead after the first three innings of play. In the early innings, the Seahawks did most of their damage in the second. Ian Walters was able to drive a ball to deep center field to give the Seahawks their first run of the afternoon off of an RBI single. Later in the second inning, Brian Sanders brought home two more runners after hitting another RBI single.

inning. St. Mary’s began to rally in the last two innings of the contest in hopes of a comeback attempt. Nate Brown got things going for the Seahawks after he connected on a RBI single. Brett Rothman successfully converted on a sacrifice fly to bring one more runner to home plate in the inning. In the ninth inning, Derek Bellemare drove a ball down the infield line to bring two more Seahawk runners home. Bellamore singled on the play. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the rally came up short. The Chargers took game one of the series, 18-9.

Inside the Box Score

George Berbakos led the Seahawks in hits with three, one of which were doubles.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 16 vs. Lancaster Bible (DH) | 12 PM & 3 PM

