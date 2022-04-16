LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 11, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is announcing changes to COVID-19 operations, including testing, vaccination, contact tracing, and data reporting.

COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination

The SMCHD COVID-19 testing and vaccination site located at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) is closing; the last day of operations will be April 14, 2022.

Effective April 18, 2022, SMCHD will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to the community at the following locations:

SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown

Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park



Please note: testing continues to be a key strategy in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. For more information on SMCHD testing, including hours of operation, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

Additionally, everyone age 5 and older should get and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines for protection from severe illness and to help protect others in our community. For more information, available SMCHD vaccine clinic dates, or to make an appointment, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.

Contact Tracing

SMCHD is demobilizing local COVID-19 contact tracing efforts effective May 31, 2022. After this date, community members that are confirmed positive for COVID-19 should make efforts to notify their close contacts personally. Guidance for quarantine, isolation, and notifying your contacts are available at: smchd.org/covid-19-quarantine-isolation. Community members may still receive notice via text message from the State of Maryland or from the local health department in certain high risk cases. Future remobilization of contact tracing will be determined based on emerging COVID-19 community trends and resources available to support a public health response.

Data Reporting

Updates to the local COVID-19 Data Dashboard will be limited to regular business days, to exclude weekends and holidays. View the dashboard at: smchd.org/covid-19-data.



“As we move into this next phase of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are demobilizing some of our daily public health operations while maintaining readiness to respond to future surges ahead and to address our long-term community recovery needs,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I am so very, very grateful for every single person who has worked to support our COVID-19 response efforts during these incredibly challenging past two years. Our health department team members, our community’s healthcare and other essential workers, the partners who have worked with us on the COVID-19 response – they truly are heroes for this community. Every day I am humbled and inspired by their compassion and resilience. I thank them for their service and especially honor those who will now be leaving our local public health workforce.”

For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit: smchd.org/coronavirus.

