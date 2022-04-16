BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted eight personal records, including four school records, at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday.
How It Happened
- In the 3,000m steeple, first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 12:09.64 as Harbourt shaved nearly three seconds off his previous school record of 12:12.81 set at the Seahawk Invitational on April 2.
- Senior Caleb Shankle (Gaithersburg, Md./Richard Montgomery) clocked a 38:24.63 for a school-record and third-place finish in the 10,000m.
- Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) picked up a third-place finish in the discus throw with a school-record throw of 40.93m, surpassing his own school record of 40.67m set on March 26 at the Doc Jopson Invitational. Carpenter also finished third in the shot put with 13.31m.
- In the javelin, sophomore Chamarr Auber (Sykesville, Md./Century) notched a school-record 32.50m to finish fourth as Auber broke his own school record of 31.74m set at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on March 17-19. Auber also earned a ninth-place finish in the discus with 32.37m while coming in 11th in the shot put with 9.86m.
- The foursome of junior Alex Gouin (Elkridge, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase), sophomore captain William Christophel (Greensboro, Md./North Caroline), senior Christian Oliverio (Beltsville, Md./Gonzaga College), and sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) placed third in the 4×400 relay in 3:37.24.
- Senior Tyler Wilson (Silver Spring, Md./Einstein) took third in the 5,000m in 17:14.04 while Douge came in 10th in the 100m dash preliminaries in 11.61.
- Christophel tallied a fifth-place finish in the 800m in 2:00.24 followed by sophomore Quentin Pastore (Frederick, Md./Towson) in 10th with a personal record (PR) of 2:05.14. First-year Nate Norris (Owings, Md./Northern) also clocked a PR, finishing 12th in 2:06.95.
- Douge placed ninth in the 200m dash in 23.44 while coming in 10th in the long jump with a mark of 5.48m.
- First-year Zane Obi (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) tallied a 12th-place finish in the long jump with 5.25m while finishing 16th in the 400m (55.66) and 23rd in the 200m with a PR of 24.60.
- Oliverio earned a 14th-place finish in the 400m in 54.72 to lead the Seahawks in the event while coming in 24th in the 200m in 24.65.
- Gouin added a 17th-place finish in the 400m with a PR of 56.00 while junior Marion Lajara (Rockville, Md./Einstein) placed 19th in the discus with 24.31m.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 23 at Johns Hopkins/Loyola Invitational – Baltimore, Md.