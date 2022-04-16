BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted eight personal records, including four school records, at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday.

Patton Harbourt running 3,000m steeple at SMCM (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

In the 3,000m steeple, first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 12:09.64 as Harbourt shaved nearly three seconds off his previous school record of 12:12.81 set at the Seahawk Invitational on April 2.

Senior Caleb Shankle (Gaithersburg, Md./Richard Montgomery) clocked a 38:24.63 for a school-record and third-place finish in the 10,000m.

Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) picked up a third-place finish in the discus throw with a school-record throw of 40.93m, surpassing his own school record of 40.67m set on March 26 at the Doc Jopson Invitational. Carpenter also finished third in the shot put with 13.31m.

In the javelin, sophomore Chamarr Auber (Sykesville, Md./Century) notched a school-record 32.50m to finish fourth as Auber broke his own school record of 31.74m set at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on March 17-19. Auber also earned a ninth-place finish in the discus with 32.37m while coming in 11th in the shot put with 9.86m.

The foursome of junior Alex Gouin (Elkridge, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase), sophomore captain William Christophel (Greensboro, Md./North Caroline), senior Christian Oliverio (Beltsville, Md./Gonzaga College), and sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) placed third in the 4×400 relay in 3:37.24.

Senior Tyler Wilson (Silver Spring, Md./Einstein) took third in the 5,000m in 17:14.04 while Douge came in 10th in the 100m dash preliminaries in 11.61.

Christophel tallied a fifth-place finish in the 800m in 2:00.24 followed by sophomore Quentin Pastore (Frederick, Md./Towson) in 10th with a personal record (PR) of 2:05.14. First-year Nate Norris (Owings, Md./Northern) also clocked a PR, finishing 12th in 2:06.95.

Douge placed ninth in the 200m dash in 23.44 while coming in 10th in the long jump with a mark of 5.48m.

First-year Zane Obi (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) tallied a 12th-place finish in the long jump with 5.25m while finishing 16th in the 400m (55.66) and 23rd in the 200m with a PR of 24.60.

Oliverio earned a 14th-place finish in the 400m in 54.72 to lead the Seahawks in the event while coming in 24th in the 200m in 24.65.

Gouin added a 17th-place finish in the 400m with a PR of 56.00 while junior Marion Lajara (Rockville, Md./Einstein) placed 19th in the discus with 24.31m.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 at Johns Hopkins/Loyola Invitational – Baltimore, Md.

