ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) announced the Crews of the Week and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s Varsity 8 was selected as the Women’s Crew of the Week for the week ending April 10 as announced by the MARC on Wednesday afternoon.

Women’s Varsity 8 at Marietta (4.9.22) Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks are coming off a huge victory at Marietta College on the Ohio River this past Saturday (Apr. 9). St. Mary’s College crossed the finish line first in 5:41.83, besting Marietta, the defending MARC silver medalists, by almost 10 seconds (5:51.44).

The women’s Varsity 8 lineup for the win was coxswain Erin Lanham ’22 (North Potomac, Md./Quince Orchard), stroke Haley Roche ’25 (Shrewsbury, Mass./Shrewsbury), team captain (7 seat) Colette Nortman (Annapolis, Md./Key), 6 seat Meara Johnson ’24 (Salisbury, Md./Salisbury), 5 seat Nikki Iacona ’23 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park), 4 seat Erin Rhodes ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./St. John’s College), 3 seat Emma McNesby ’22 (Churchville, Md./Aberdeen), team captain (2 seat) Sydney West ’23 (Parkton, Md./Notre Dame Prep), and bow Annika Drilling ’23 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park)

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Saturday, April 16, at the Kerr Cup Regatta in Philadelphia

2022 MARC Women’s Crews of the Week

Mar. 30 – Bryn Mawr Varsity 8 and Second Varsity 8

Apr. 6 – Bryn Mawr Varsity 8

Apr. 13 – St. Mary’s College Varsity 8

