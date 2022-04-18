Reading, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn State Berks Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr. 16) in a United East Conference contest to improve to 10-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 9-0 in a shutout effort.

Doubles

Stephen Alam and Nick Rohr defeated the Nittany Lions 8-1 in the No. 1 spot to kick off the doubles session on a high note for the Seahawks.

Liam Pratt and Keawe Shepherd Johnson played in the No. 3 spot. Sheets and Vanvalkenburg cruised to a 8-0 shutout victory, while Pratt and Shepherd Johnson handled their match in a similar fashion, coming out on top, 8-1.

Singles

Stephen Alam cruised to a victory in the No. 1 spot, winning in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Sam Sheets handled his business in the No. 2 spot, keeping the Seahawks undefeated on the day. Sheets took both sets in a shutout, 6-0. Vanvalkenberg kept the winning ways going in the No. 3 spot, winning both sets in dominant fashion by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

Shepherd Johnson matched Tyler Vanvalkenburgs effort, winning by the same margin of 6-0 and 6-1 in the No. 4 match, Michael Shively battled for a hard-fought victory in the No. 5 spot. Shively took both sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Justin Karolyi closed things out in the No. 6 for the Seahawks and was able to preserve the shutout, taking home a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 20 | Lancaster Bible | 4:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

