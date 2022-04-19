ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s sailing team picked up a fourth-place finish at the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Spring Women’s Conference Championship while coming in 13th at the Navy Spring Regatta this past weekend (Apr. 16-17).
MAISA SPRING WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP at CORNELL UNIVERSITY
St. Mary’s College battled inconsistent winds and snow squalls at the MAISA Spring Women’s Conference Championship, jumping from seventh after Saturday racing to fourth place in the 14-team field on Sunday with 148 points. The Seahawks bested both fifth-place U.S. Naval Academy (150) and sixth-place Old Dominion University (150) by two points.
This was a three-spot improvement from St. Mary’s seventh-place finish at the MAISA Fall Women’s Conference Championship over the Halloween weekend.
The Seahawks posted a fourth-place finish in Division B with 64, collecting eight Top 5 finishes which included a first-place finish in Race 9B. In Division A, St. Mary’s finished sixth with 84 points following five Top 4 placements.
- Division A (6th of 14) Lineup: Katherine Bennett ’22 [skipper] with Emma Gronda ’22 [crew]
- Division B (4th of 14) Lineup: Madison Bashaw ’24 [skipper] with Anna Flynn ’25 [crew]
NAVY SPRING REGATTA at U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY
The Seahawks posted a 13th-place finish in the 16-team field at the Navy Spring Regatta with 301 points.
St. Mary’s College came in eighth in Division B, recording four Top 3 finishes which included winning Race 1B. In Division A, the Seahawks tallied 187 points for 15th as the Seahawks garnered just one Top 10 finish – an eighth-place finish in Race 14A.
- Division A (15th of 16) Lineup: Hunter Cutting ’22 (1-6, 9-14) and Benjamin Chitterling ’25 (7-8) [skippers] with Zoe Hoctor ’25 (1-4), Dexter Mueller ’23 (5-8, 11-12), and Henry Haddon ’25 (9-10, 13-14) [crew]
- Division B (8th of 16) Lineup: Charlie Anderson ’25 [skipper] with Katherine Shermock ’24 (1-12) and Henry Haddon ’25 (13-14) [crew]
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 23-24 – Admiral’s Cup – King’s Point, N.Y. (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy) – 10:00 a.m.
- Apr. 23-24 – George Washington University Invitational – Washington, D.C. – 10:00 a.m.