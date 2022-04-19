ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s sailing team picked up a fourth-place finish at the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) Spring Women’s Conference Championship while coming in 13th at the Navy Spring Regatta this past weekend (Apr. 16-17).

Sailing at Coed ACC Final (10.24.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

MAISA SPRING WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP at CORNELL UNIVERSITY

St. Mary’s College battled inconsistent winds and snow squalls at the MAISA Spring Women’s Conference Championship, jumping from seventh after Saturday racing to fourth place in the 14-team field on Sunday with 148 points. The Seahawks bested both fifth-place U.S. Naval Academy (150) and sixth-place Old Dominion University (150) by two points.

This was a three-spot improvement from St. Mary’s seventh-place finish at the MAISA Fall Women’s Conference Championship over the Halloween weekend.

The Seahawks posted a fourth-place finish in Division B with 64, collecting eight Top 5 finishes which included a first-place finish in Race 9B. In Division A, St. Mary’s finished sixth with 84 points following five Top 4 placements.

NAVY SPRING REGATTA at U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY

The Seahawks posted a 13th-place finish in the 16-team field at the Navy Spring Regatta with 301 points.

St. Mary’s College came in eighth in Division B, recording four Top 3 finishes which included winning Race 1B. In Division A, the Seahawks tallied 187 points for 15th as the Seahawks garnered just one Top 10 finish – an eighth-place finish in Race 14A.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23-24 – Admiral’s Cup – King’s Point, N.Y. (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy) – 10:00 a.m.

Apr. 23-24 – George Washington University Invitational – Washington, D.C. – 10:00 a.m.

