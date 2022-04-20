LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Diana Levit (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 17 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Levit is the third Seahawk women’s tennis player to earn the honor this season.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team posted two United East victories this past week, handing Penn State Harrisburg an 8-1 setback on April 12 before shutting out Penn State Berks, 9-0, on the road on April 16.

Levit partnered up with Hannah Gorel ’23 for 8-4 (Harrisburg) and 8-1 (Berks) victories at No. 1 doubles before taking down Harrisburg’s Sydney Nye, 6-3, 6-3, and Berks’ Mary King, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.

St. Mary’s College (6-7, 3-0 UEC) will be back in action this Wednesday, April 20, at 4:00 p.m. when the Seahawks host Lancaster Bible College (7-5, 1-1 UEC) in conference action at the Somerset Tennis Courts.

2021-22 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

Sep. 20 – Amber Manspeaker , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sep. 27 – Georgia Macensky, Penn College, So.

Oct. 4 – Samantha Bogush, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Oct. 11 – Breanna DeSantis, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Mar. 14 – Sydney Anderson , St. Mary’s College, Jr.

Mar. 21 – Samantha Bogush, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Mar. 28 – Cara DiCiano, Lancaster Bible, Jr.

Apr. 4 – Michelle Ly, Penn State Abington, Sr.

Apr. 11 – Sydney Nye, Penn State Harrisburg, Gr.

Apr. 18 – Diana Levit , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

