ITHACA, N.Y. – The Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) released the 2022 Women’s Sailing All-MAISA Skipper Teams Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the MAISA Spring Women’s Conference Championship hosted by Cornell University.

Senior skipper Katherine Bennett (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s sailing team on the All-MAISA Second Team. This is Bennett’s first All-MAISA award.

Emma Gronda (l.) and Katherine Bennett at MAISA Spring Women’s Championship (4.17.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“Katherine has been a starter on the women’s team since her first year at St. Mary’s College,” said the Seahawks sailing coaching staff. “It’s great to see all of her hard work pay off with an All-MAISA selection.”

With Bennett as the skipper, St. Mary’s College has earned top-five finishes in Division A action at the Navy Women’s (3rd) on September 11-12; Old Dominion University Women’s (3rd) on March 5-6; Chesapeake Invitational (4th) on September 18-19; MAISA Fall Women’s Conference Championship (4th) on October 30-31 (4th); Seahawk Women’s Team Race Interconference (4th) on March 26-27; and MAISA Women’s Team Race Conference Championship (5th) on April 2-3.

The Seahawks will be back in action this weekend (Apr. 23-24) at the Admiral’s Cup hosted by the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the George Washington University Invitational in Washington, D.C.

All-MAISA Women’s Skippers, First Team:

Olivia de Olazarra, U.S. Naval Academy, 2022

Bridget Green, Cornell University, 2025

Piper Holthus, Georgetown University, 2025

Sophia Segalla, University of Pennsylvania, 2025

Brooke Shachoy, Cornell University, 2022

All-MAISA Women’s Skippers, Second Team:

Emma Aubuchon, George Washington University, 2023

Katherine Bennett , St. Mary’s College, 2022

Bridget Groble, Old Dominion University, 2022

Amanda Majernik, University of Pennsylvania, 2022

Lilly Myers, Cornell University, 2023

Women’s MAISA Sailor of the Year:

Brooke Shachoy, Cornell University, 2022

