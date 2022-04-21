ITHACA, N.Y. – The Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) released the 2022 Women’s Sailing All-MAISA Skipper Teams Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the MAISA Spring Women’s Conference Championship hosted by Cornell University.
Senior skipper Katherine Bennett (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s sailing team on the All-MAISA Second Team. This is Bennett’s first All-MAISA award.
“Katherine has been a starter on the women’s team since her first year at St. Mary’s College,” said the Seahawks sailing coaching staff. “It’s great to see all of her hard work pay off with an All-MAISA selection.”
With Bennett as the skipper, St. Mary’s College has earned top-five finishes in Division A action at the Navy Women’s (3rd) on September 11-12; Old Dominion University Women’s (3rd) on March 5-6; Chesapeake Invitational (4th) on September 18-19; MAISA Fall Women’s Conference Championship (4th) on October 30-31 (4th); Seahawk Women’s Team Race Interconference (4th) on March 26-27; and MAISA Women’s Team Race Conference Championship (5th) on April 2-3.
The Seahawks will be back in action this weekend (Apr. 23-24) at the Admiral’s Cup hosted by the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the George Washington University Invitational in Washington, D.C.
All-MAISA Women’s Skippers, First Team:
- Olivia de Olazarra, U.S. Naval Academy, 2022
- Bridget Green, Cornell University, 2025
- Piper Holthus, Georgetown University, 2025
- Sophia Segalla, University of Pennsylvania, 2025
- Brooke Shachoy, Cornell University, 2022
All-MAISA Women’s Skippers, Second Team:
- Emma Aubuchon, George Washington University, 2023
- Katherine Bennett, St. Mary’s College, 2022
- Bridget Groble, Old Dominion University, 2022
- Amanda Majernik, University of Pennsylvania, 2022
- Lilly Myers, Cornell University, 2023
Women’s MAISA Sailor of the Year:
- Brooke Shachoy, Cornell University, 2022