LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team earned his fourth United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week award of the season as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

St. Mary’s College is coming off a 1-1 week which saw the Seahawks defeat Penn College, 13-8, on the road in United East action (Apr. 19) before falling 19-10 to No. 8 Dickinson College on Sunday (Apr. 24).

Brown began by putting up a nine-point performance at Penn College, matching his career-best of six goals and adding three assists. He also picked up six ground balls and caused two turnovers.

The 5-9 attackman then scored twice and dished out two helpers against Dickinson. His two assists helped him to break the Seahawk program’s all-time assist record of 126 set by Dave Mueller ’06. Brown now has 128 career assists with more to come.

He leads the conference with 45 goals, 44 assists, and 89 points while ranking fifth in Division III with 6.36 points per game, 13th with 3.14 assists per game, and 44th with 3.21 goals per game.

St. Mary’s (11-4, 3-1 UEC) will be back in action on Thursday, April 28, at 3:00 p.m., when the Seahawks host La Roche University (0-10, 0-4 UEC) in conference play at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for Senior Day

2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

