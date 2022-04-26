Maddox, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what is being preliminarily called an incendiary vehicle fire on April 24, 2022, on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

At 9:15 p.m. the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 36000 block of Roosevelt Blvd for a report vehicle fire. The fire was under control in about ten minutes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire involving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2001 Ford F-150 and the estimated damage is $20,000.00. the preliminary report states the incendiary fire started in the Malibu.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

