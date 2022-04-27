LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Hannah Gorel (Jessup, Md./Hammond) picked as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 24 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Gorel is the fourth Seahawk women’s tennis player to earn the honor this season.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team posted two United East Conference victories this past week to finish the conference regular season undefeated. St. Mary’s College handed Lancaster Bible College an 8-1 setback on April 20 before shutting out Penn State Abington, 9-0, this past Saturday (Apr. 23).

Gorel partnered up with Diana Levit ’25 for 8-3 (Lancaster Bible) and 8-0 (Abington) victories at No. 1 doubles before taking down Lancaster Bible’s Madi Strickler, 6-1, 6-0 and Abington’s Tina Sadzaglishvili, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

The 5-6 captain is tied for the team lead with 10 singles wins as she owns a 10-8 (4-1 UEC) record, including an 8-4 record at No. 2 singles. In doubles action, Gorel holds an 8-7 (5-0 UEC) record all at No. 1 doubles, including a 7-5 mark with Levit.

The Seahawks head into this weekend’s 2022 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship as the No. 1 seed. St. Mary’s will take on No. 4 seed Penn State Abington on Friday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club in Hershey, Pa. The championship match will be Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m.

