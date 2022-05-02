FAIRFAX STATION, Va. – In their sixth season as a varsity program, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s rowing team picked up the program’s first-ever Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) Women’s Rowing Championship crown on Sunday, edging Washington College, the eight-time defending champion, by 0.3 seconds.

With the upset win, St. Mary’s College claims the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championship on May 27-29 in Sarasota, Fla.

2022 MARC Women’s Rowing Champions (5.1.22) Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

Women’s Varsity 8+

The Seahawks won the five-team Heat 1 with a time of 6:34.1 followed by Marietta College in second (6:38.2) and Franklin & Marshall College in third (6:47.2). These three would advance to the grand final along with Washington College (7:02.6), Bryn Mawr College (7:10.8), and Stockton University (7:18.1) from Heat 2.

St. Mary’s continued its impressive performance by capturing the grand final in a squeaker with Washington College. The Seahawks crossed the finish line first in 7:05.7 followed Washington College three-tenths of a second later (7:06.0), robbing the Shorewomen of their ninth MARC title. Marietta rounded out the top-three finishers in 7:14.3.

Women’s Varsity 8+ Lineup:

Coxswain: Erin Lanham ’22 (North Potomac, Md./Quince Orchard)

Stroke: Haley Roche ’25 (Shrewsbury, Mass./Shrewsbury)

7: Emma McNesby ’22 (Churchville, Md./Aberdeen)

6: Meara Johnson ’24 (Salisbury, Md./Salisbury)

5: Nikki Iacona ’23 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park)

4: Erin Rhodes ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./St. John’s College)

3: Elise Kinyanjui ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair)

2: Sydney West ’23 (Parkton, Md./Notre Dame Prep)

Bow: Colette Nortman (Annapolis, Md./Key)

Women’s Second Varsity 8+

In the race for lanes, St. Mary’s finished second in 7:23.1 to Washington College (7:15.0) to claim Lane 4.

The Seahawks garnered a silver medal in the Second Varsity 8 final, clocking a 7:34.5, while Washington College won the race in 7:27.2

Women’s Second Varsity 8+ Lineup:

Coxswain: Tiffany Dioko ’25 (Annapolis, Md./Annapolis)

Stroke: Lilly Stein ’22 (Catonsville, Md./Mount de Sales)

7: Annika Drilling ’23 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park)

6: Emily Frieman ’22 (Towson, Md./Roland Park)

5: Tess Ovington ’24 (Gaithersburg, Md./Northwest)

4: Mary Oswald ’24 (Baltimore, Md./Notre Dame)

3: Tori Wertin ’22 (Arnold, Md./Broadneck)

2: Melissa LaCross ’24 (Phoenix, Ariz./Paradise Valley)

Bow: Lily Riesett ’24 (Sykesville, Md./Liberty)

Up Next for the Seahawks