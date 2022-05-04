ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland coed sailing team rallied but came up just shy of capturing the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association Open Dinghy Conference Championship, finishing second at the America Trophy this past weekend (Apr. 30-May 1) and qualifying for the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Fleet Race National Championship at Tulane University on May 19-22.

Additionally, the Seahawks came in fourth at the Robert P. Arrigan Memorial Regatta. Owen Hennessey and Sam Muir racing at MAISA Open Dinghy Championship (5.1.22) Credit: Lexi Pline Photography / St. Mary's College of Maryland

AMERICA TROPHY (MAISA OPEN DINGHY CHAMPIONSHIPS) at U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

St. Mary’s College had a fantastic rally at the America Trophy to put itself in a position to challenge for the MAISA Open Dinghy Conference Championship title.

Only four races were completed on Saturday due to fickle and lacking wind in the afternoon after a morning with 4-10 knot winds and one gust of 16 knots. The Seahawks found themselves in a tight race, sitting in sixth place with 56 points behind University of Pennsylvania in first (42 pts) followed by George Washington University (44), Hobart and William Smith Colleges (46), Georgetown (47), and U.S. Naval Academy in fifth (49). The Division B boat was leading the pack with 19 points while the Division A boat was eighth with 37 points.

Sunday morning began with five races in 3-6 knot north-northeasterly winds and afternoon racing welcomed southerly winds of 4-8 knots. St. Mary’s comeback had them moving to fourth before finishing at second with 128 points. Navy, who was fifth after Saturday’s racing, won the MAISA Open Dinghy Championship with 117 points while Pennsylvania finished sixth with 177 points after leading the way on Saturday.

The Seahawks captured Division B with 48 points, winning three races and finishing overall with eight top-3 placements. In Division A, St. Mary’s jumped from eighth to fourth with 80 points as they earned the head-to-head tiebreaker over Hobart and William Smith. The Seahawks finished second, second, first, and second in the final four races of Division A.

Division A (4th of 18) Lineup: Leo Boucher ’23 [skipper] with Ellie Sekowski ’23 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Division B (1st of 18) Lineup: Owen Hennessey ’25 [skipper] with Sam Muir ’22 [crew]

ARRIGAN MEMORIAL REGATTA at GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY

The Seahawks claimed a fourth-place finish at the Arrigan Memorial Regatta with 128 points in the eight-team field.

Among all divisions, St. Mary’s Division A boat came in sixth with 52 points while the Division B boat placed 11th with 76 points. The Seahawks took second in Races 3A, 5A, and 2B as well as third in Race 8A.

Division A (6th of 16) Lineup: Charlie Anderson ’25 [skipper] with Katherine Shermock ’24 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Division B (11th of 16) Lineup: Benjamin Chitterling ’25 [skipper] with Henry Haddon ’25 [crew]

Up Next for the Seahawks