(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – The Port of Leonardtown Winery (POL Winery) claimed the Maryland Comptroller’s Cup for their 2021 Vintner’s Select White at the 2022 Winemasters Choice Competition held in late April at Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy. The Vintner’s Select White earned double gold by unanimous decision from judges before being crowned “Best in Show.” This recognition comes on the winery’s recent 2021 Maryland Governor’s Cup win.

“The day we blended the limited edition Vintner’s Select White, we knew we had something very special,” shared Lauren Zimmerman, the winemaker at POL Winery. Bottles of the Vintner’s Select White will be available for purchase from the winery tasting room and website in mid-May.

The Port of Leonardtown Winery 2021 Vintner’s Select White was awarded the 2022 Maryland Comptroller’s Cup. Credit: Gari-Ann Kia, Kia & Co. / Port of Leonardtown Winery

This year’s competition featured more than 150 Maryland-made wines from dozens of local wineries. 11 wines earned recognition as “Best in Class” and three wines were awarded double gold medals. Judges for this event included local sommeliers and members of the winemaking, wholesale, and retail industries.

“We’re thrilled to have such a great collection of winemakers and judges evaluate this year’s pool of Winemasters Choice entries. Growing participation in our competitions results in advances in quality following feedback from judges,” said Janna Howley, Winemasters Choice competition coordinator and Chief Operating Officer of the Maryland Wineries Association.

POL Winery is affiliated with a local agricultural cooperative, the Southern Maryland Wine Growers Cooperative (SMWGC), and is a vital value-added agriculture business in the region. Cooperatives like the SMWGC streamline the supply chain and include producers like POL Winery in the quality control process.

“The grapes that went into this special wine were grown in local vineyards that we are able to walk and monitor closely,” said Zimmerman.

Patrick Isles, the production manager at POL Winery stated, “the Southern Maryland Wine Growers Cooperative has proven we can make great wines from Southern Maryland grapes, which keeps us focused on producing quality wines while preserving Maryland agriculture. Our continued success in the regional wine competitions further establishes our commitment to being a premium wine producer.”



2022 Maryland Winemasters Choice Results



BEST IN SHOW

2022 Comptroller’s Cup Winner: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select White 2021

Best in Class

Sparkling: Linganore Winecellars • Bella Luce 2021

White: Mazzaroth Vineyard • Vidal Blanc 2021

White Blend: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select White 2021

Rosé: Crow Vineyard & Winery • Barbera Rosé 2021

Red: Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc Reserve 2019

Red Blend: Big Cork Vineyards • Meritage Black Label 2019

Off-Dry: Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery • Riesling

Fruit: Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run

Mead: Clear Skies Meadery • Blossom

Dessert: Big Cork Vineyards • Siberian Ice 2021

Fortified: Port of Leonardtown Winery • Port 2019



Double Gold

Mazzaroth Vineyard • Vidal Blanc 2021

Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery • Riesling

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select White 2021



Gold

Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Cabernet Franc Black Label 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Malbec 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Meritage Black Label 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Merlot 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Petit Verdot 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Petit Verdot Black Label 2019

Big Cork Vineyards • Siberian Ice 2021

Charis Winery • & Distillery 13-09 2020

Clear Skies Meadery • Blossom

Crow Vineyard & Winery • Barbera Rosé 2021

Linganore Winecellars • Bella Luce 2021

Links Bridge Vineyard • Merlot 2020 2020

Links Bridge Vineyard • Petit Verdot 2020

Mazzaroth Vineyard • Estate Tannat 2020

Olney Winery • Raccoon Red 2020

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Blanco Loco 2021

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Cabernet Franc 2020

Port of Leonardtown Winery • McIntosh Run

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Port 2019

Port of Leonardtown Winery • Vintner’s Select Red 2020

Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards • Vintage Blend 2020

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Cabernet Franc Reserve 2019

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Chimera 3rd Edition

Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard • Evoe 2019

See the entire list of medalists on MarylandWine.com.

About the Competition. The Winemasters Choice was founded as a peer-review wine competition, with Maryland’s winemakers joining industry partners in blind-tasting through entries to select the winner. The winner earns the Best in Show trophy, named the “Comptroller’s Cup,” as a nod to the long-time chief regulator of the industry.