On May 5, 2022, members of the Lexington Park COPs Unit located and arrested Zeolaunte Monticello Hilliard, age 36, of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for shooting in March of 2021.

On March 17, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park for the reported shots fired. Preliminary investigation determined the two victims were traveling in a vehicle on Pegg Road when Hilliard pulled alongside their vehicle and discharged a firearm at them and their vehicle. Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation and developed Hilliard as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Hilliard was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Assault First and Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment from Car

Hilliard remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.