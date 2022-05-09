MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – Mission complete. Charlie Mike has driven the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team, a military term for “continue the mission,” all season long. That mission was completed Saturday afternoon when St. Mary’s College (14-4) captured the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship title.

Second-seeded St. Mary’s avenged its lone conference loss of the season – a 14-13 defeat on April 2 in Morrisville – by handing top-seeded SUNY Morrisville (11-3), the six-time defending United East champion, a 13-5 setback on Morrisville’s Drake Field.

Senior goalie Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) was named the Tournament MVP after collecting 17 saves over two tournament games, including 13 this afternoon.

The Seahawks are bringing home the program’s fourth league championship tournament title and first since 2013. They were crowned champions of the Capital Athletic Conference in 1993, 1994, and 2013.

2022 United East Men’s Lacrosse Champions Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

It was a tight game in the first quarter. Morrisville scored first before back-to-back goals from senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) and junior midfielder Cal Wil cox (Fallston, Md./Fallston) sent the Seahawks into the second frame with a 2-1 edge.

The contest remained close as the two sides alternated the five goals in the second period, with six different St. Mary's players combining for three goals, and the Seahawks headed into halftime up 5-3.

St. Mary’s notched four of the first five goals to stretch its lead to 9-4 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter to start the second half. Zach Nestor tallied a Mustang goal in the final second of the third to make it a four-goal game.

It was all Seahawks in the fourth and final period as the St. Mary’s defense limited Morrisville to only five shots in the final 15 minutes, including just two on goal, while the offense tacked on four more for the 13-5 final and the program’s fourth conference title.

Inside the Box Score

With today’s victory, the Seahawks set the single-season record for wins at 14, surpassing the old record of 13 set by the 2006 squad.

Shots were nearly equal, with St. Mary’s edging the Mustangs, 36-32.

The Seahawks out-hustled Morrisville to 50-50 balls with a 32-22 margin as senior face-off specialist Samuel Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) picked up a game-best seven ground balls.

Jaudon also ruled face-off X as he went 12-of-18 to help St. Mary's finish 13-of-19 in face-offs.

Player Highlights