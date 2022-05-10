CHARLOTTE HALL, MD — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. For over 245 years, we have delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. As online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands, the Postal Service is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to the local community in Charlotte Hall, MD.

To assist potential applicants, the United States Post Office will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the

CHARLOTTE HALL LIBRARY

37600 NEW MARKET ROAD

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD 20622

When you become a part of the USPS team, your total compensation is more than just your paycheck; it includes health benefits, Paid Time Off (PTO), retirement, and other programs. In addition, we have more than 2,000 different job positions and opportunities for advancement. Come learn more about how your career can all add up at USPS.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step to starting a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people. Whether you are seeking a part-time or a full-time opportunity, we want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.