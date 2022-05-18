Lexington Park, MD– On Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:10 p.m., the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 46000 block of Pleasent Drive for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found a mobile home on fire. The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by an electrical appliance left on in a bedroom in the home. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, and all occupants could escape without injury. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The estimated loss is $20,000.00