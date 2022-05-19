

On Friday, May 13, 2022, six Correctional Officers from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center graduated from a 56-hour ERT (Emergency Response Team) training course. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Officer Charles Hibbard IV, Officer Christopher Hill, Officer Elijah Munn, Officer Jeremy Pelczar, Officer Jakob Tullos, and Officer Dayvon West. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

This was the first time an ERT course was hosted solely by officers/instructors from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. ERT was established to respond immediately to emergency incidents within the detention center. Courses covered during the training included riot control, cell extractions, hostage/barricade situations, and escort/transport of high-risk inmates. Each officer received a graduation certificate and an ERT pin for wearing on their uniform.

Congratulations to our new ERT members!