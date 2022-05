****UPDATE 5/21/2022 @7 am- Oni has been located*****

A Department of State K-9 handler’s dog was able to break free from its handler this evening. K-9 “Oni” is a 75-pound, brown, and tan Belgian Malinois. Oni was last seen in Long Beach Road and Kings Creek Drive. Oni is a non-bite working dog.

If seen, please immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.