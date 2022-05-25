Mechanicsville, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road.

Units from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and area departments responded. During the initial search, it was discovered that there was a trailer and multiple gas and appliance tanks in the area. Forty-five firefighters took approximately twenty-five minutes to gain control of the blaze.

26446 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the preliminary report from the Fire Marshal, the three-bay garage suffered over $100,000 in damage and loss of contents. The blaze is believed to have started in the interior of the garage. There are no reported injuries or deaths in this incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.