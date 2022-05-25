NEW ORLEANS, La. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team finished 18th at the 2022 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Open Fleet Race National Championship hosted by Tulane University at the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain on May 21-22

St. Mary’s College, who grinded out an eighth-place finish in the Open Fleet Race Eastern Semifinal on May 19-20 as the No. 6 seed, placed 18th in the 18-team field with 408 points. Sam Muir (l.) and Madison Bashaw at Open Nationals (May 2022) Credit: Lexi Pline Photography / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Division B boat skippered by Madison Bashaw ’24 and crewed by Sam Muir ’23 (Races 1-14) and Ellie Sekowski ’23 (15-18) finished 15th with 180 points, collecting seven top-10 finishes, including placing second in Race 11B and fifth in Race 10B

In Division A, the Seahawks came in 18th place with 228 points behind the efforts of skipper Owen Hennessey ’25 and crew Sekowski (Races 1-14) and Muir (Races 15-18)

Host Tulane claimed the Henry A. Morss Trophy as the Green Wave came away victorious on their home waters with their first ICSA Open Fleet Race National Championship title in 49 years and it’s second in program history (1973). The U.S. Naval Academy, the defending champion, finished sixth in the 18-team field with 262 points

The Seahawks have won the Morss Trophy three times in program history – 2000, 2002, and 2009.

St. Mary’s last shot at a national championship title will be the 2022 ICSA Women’s Fleet Race National Championship on May 23-26, entering the competition as the seventh seed in the 18-team Women’s Western Semifinal. Tulane will once again serve as host for the third and final ICSA National Championship.

The Seahawks have brought home the Gerald Miller Trophy for winning the ICSA Women’s Fleet Race National Championship twice in 1995 and 2007.



Up Next for the Seahawks