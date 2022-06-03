LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will offer full-day Pre-Kindergarten for four-year-old students in elementary schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year for eligible students. There will be no half-day spaces in Pre-Kindergarten 4.

Students are eligible for Pre-Kindergarten if they meet the financial criteria to receive Free and Reduced Meals (FARMs) with a family income of 185% above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Additionally, with the new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, children with a family income up to 300% of the FPL, may be eligible for a seat in full-day Pre-Kindergarten 4. The chart below details income by family size for 185% and up to 300% of FPL.

Students will be admitted in rank order beginning with those children whose families are at or below 185% and eligible for Free and Reduced Meals. After those students have been placed, full-day Pre-Kindergarten 4 spaces will be offered to students whose families’ incomes are up to 300% until spaces are filled.

Families exceeding an income of 300% of the FPL will not be offered a space in Pre-Kindergarten 4 for the 2022-2023 school year. If you need assistance locating childcare, please visit the child finder link from MSDE at https://www.checkccmd.org/ for assistance. This link will connect you to the Maryland State Department of Education’s search engine site for all licensed childcare centers, including private preschools, in the state of Maryland. It also provides the most recent licensing reports for each provider.