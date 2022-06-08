The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Tornado Warning for… Northcentral St. Marys County in southern Maryland…

South central Calvert County in southern Maryland…Until 915 PM EDT.

Northcentral St. Marys County in southern Maryland… South central Calvert County in southern Maryland…Until 915 PM EDT. At 842 PM EDT , a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Sheridan Point, moving east at 15 mph.

Tornado. SOURCE… Radar indicated rotation.

likely.

For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near… Greenwell State Park around 910 PM EDT.

Saint Leonard Creek, Lusby, and Saint Leonard around 915 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Morganza, Hillville, Oakville, Sandgates, Sotterley, Loveville, and Mechanicsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.