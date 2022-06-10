On June 9, at 1 p.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School was advised that a student was in possession of a knife and a stun gun, which were recovered. The school resource officer is conducting an investigation and, upon completion, will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges. Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0452. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.