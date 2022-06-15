College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball student-athlete Mikey Guy was named to the 2022 NJCAA Baseball Division II All-America Third Team today.

Mikey Guy Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Guy is the first CSM baseball student-athlete to be named to an All-America team since Jason Adams in 1993. Guy is also the first student-athlete from any CSM athletic program to be named to an NJCAA All-America team since 2018-19 when women’s basketball’s Amaya Yancey was named to the Division II Third Team.

The accolades keep rolling in for Guy as he was also named to this year’s All-Region 20 Division II and All-Maryland JUCO First Teams.

Among NJCAA Division II student-athletes, Guy ranked 30th in batting average (.430), 33rd in slugging percentage (.738), tied for 33rd in RBIs with 59, and tied for 50th in doubles with 16.

CSM baseball head coach Aaron Michael said, “Mikey absolutely deserves this. He had a fantastic season, including some huge moments, and it couldn’t happen to a better guy. Great teammate, great student, great player – he is everything you could ever hope for out of a player.”