Congratulations to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Scott Hankinson on becoming this year’s MSFA Firefighter of The Year. Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department The William E. “Rudy” Radisch Firefighter Of The Year Memorial Award Credit: Maryland State Firemen’s Association Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

The Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) established the Firefighter of the Year Award in 1978, to be presented at the Annual MSFA Convention and Conference each year from nominations received from the member department or individuals. At the December 2, 2018 meeting of the Executive Committee, a proposal was presented by Chillum-Adelphi Volunteer Fire Department to Sponsor the award and rename it. The proposal was approved and it is known as The William E. “Rudy” Radisch Firefighter of the Year Memorial Award.

“While our department had no doubt that Scott was more than deserving of this award, it was nice to have the entire state be able to see Scott showcase the dedication he has had to our department for years. Congratulations Scott, well deserved,” the Hollywood VFD Facebook post stated.