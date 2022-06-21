How handsome is this sweet boy??? Bruno is ready to find him forever home and buddy to take long walks and spend his days hanging out.
Bruno is a white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 4 years, and 6 months old. He weighs about 63 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered, UTD on vaccines including rabies and micro-chipped.
QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:
Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, MD 20637
- 301-932-1713