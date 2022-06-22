LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) announced the recipients of the 2022 USILA Division III All-Academic Team Award. St. Mary’s College of Maryland was one of two United East Conference programs recognized by the USILA on Tuesday morning. St. Mary’s College Men’s Lacrosse Huddle vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The USILA All-Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the current academic year. St. Mary’s College posted a 3.12 team grade point average during the 2021-22 academic year.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (14-4) claimed the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 conference record and then captured the 2022 United East Men’s Championship Tournament title on May 7 with a 13-5 win at No. 1 seed SUNY Morrisville. The Seahawks set the single-season record for wins with 14.