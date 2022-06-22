LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) announced the recipients of the 2022 USILA Division III All-Academic Team Award. St. Mary’s College of Maryland was one of two United East Conference programs recognized by the USILA on Tuesday morning.
The USILA All-Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the current academic year. St. Mary’s College posted a 3.12 team grade point average during the 2021-22 academic year.
In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (14-4) claimed the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 conference record and then captured the 2022 United East Men’s Championship Tournament title on May 7 with a 13-5 win at No. 1 seed SUNY Morrisville. The Seahawks set the single-season record for wins with 14.