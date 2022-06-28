Lusby, MD- On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2:56 a.m. the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a reported structure fire on Chesapeake Drive in Lusby.

2315 Park Chesapeake Drive, Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, they discovered a 2-story, single-family home with fire showing on the exterior and in the garage.

Forty firefighters spent twenty minutes gaining control and extinguishing the flames.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal determined this was an accidental electrical fire. All occupants of the home escaped safely and no injuries were reported to family or personnel. The estimated damage was $50,000.00.