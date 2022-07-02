One of the most festive nights of the year at Solomons Island comes on July 4th with the annual tradition of fireworks over the Patuxent River. Each year the Solomons Business Association (SBA), with the help of community members, the county government, and generous sponsors organizes fireworks for thousands of patriotic spectators.

The SBA invites you to join us early in the day and treat yourself to a stroll along the scenic riverside boardwalk, visit the award-winning marine museum, and dine on delicious local seafood. Spend time touring the historic district or shopping for fine art and unique gifts. You can also enjoy a tasty ice cream cone and ride around the island on a free trolley, listen to a free concert, then sit back and relax to a thrilling firework display over the majestic Patuxent River directly in front of the boardwalk.

All new this year is a historical scavenger hunt for children complete with period reenactors, secret passcodes, and dispatches from Benjamin Tallmadge (George Washington’s spy chief). Kids will experience the history and learn as they complete a secret mission to make contact with General Washington’s spies who are on Solomons Island. This is an activity that you and your family will love! All patriots should report to the Corbin Nature Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum anytime between 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. to participate. Don’t be late, the fate of the rebellion rests on your shoulders!

This July 4th, the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM), is partnering with Bikes for the World. Bikes for the World is a non-profit that collects used bikes and distributes them to places where even the most basic transportation can be life-changing. Be sure to bring a gently used bicycle and receive 1 FREE ADMISSION to CMM.

Please consider starting the day at 10:00 a.m. at the Watermen’s Monument for the annual flag-raising ceremony, hosted by the Solomons Civic Association. This patriotic and moving event will honor the United States of America. Moreover, it serves as a reminder to everyone who attends that we are united with our neighbors by the bonds of citizenship, and a common destiny.

At about 10:30 a.m. after the flag-raising ceremony, the SBA, in conjunction with Southern Calvert Baptist Church, the Solomons Civic Association, and local leaders will host a prayer walk along the riverwalk in Solomons. The purpose will be to commemorate those people in our community who have perished as a result of suicide, drug abuse, or mental health problems. Additionally, the prayer walk aims to increase public discourse about a difficult and often painful subject. The prayer walk will begin at the Watermen’s Monument and conclude in front of The Pier restaurant with a brief reception where light refreshment will be served to all who attend.

“Solomons Island is always SO congested on July 4th!”

If you’ve lived in Southern Maryland for even a short time, you’ve probably heard this statement at least once. However, thanks to the hard work of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, everyone who attends the fireworks can be confident that leaving Solomons after the fireworks will be as quick and easy as possible. Naturally, as with every big event (concerts, sporting events, etc.), patrons can expect increased traffic, but the traffic safety plan that is in place will help everyone leave the island in a timely, safe, and easy fashion.

Check out the Calvert County Sheriff’s office Traffic Plan for Independence Day Celebrations on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/solomonsbusinessassoc

“Where can I park?”

There are three options for parking at Solomons on the 4th of July. If you arrive early in the day there is typically street parking available throughout the island and along the boardwalk.

The second option for parking is the large field directly across from the Calvert Marine Museum. This auxiliary lot will open at 4:00 p.m. The cost for parking at that location is just $5. All parking revenue will be donated to the volunteer organizations who manage the parking lot and staff the island clean-up on July 5th.

The third option for parking is at Annmarie Gardens. Annmarie Gardens will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the 4th of July. Located on Dowell Road. The parking lot at Annmarie Gardens free of charge, and then ride a courtesy shuttle to Patuxent Plaza which is just 9/10th of a mile from the boardwalk at Solomons.

“How can I get around the Island” The SBA is pleased to announce that there will be a free trolley service open to the public on July 4th from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. With a route that starts at Patuxent Plaza and runs the length of Solomons Island, hitting all major stops in between.

“What else should I prepare for?”

There will be a hospitality tent from 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. located right next to the playground, near Coney Island Ice cream on the boardwalk. Anyone who needs water, bug spray, sunblock, first aid, or a light snack can receive any of these things free of charge at the hospitality tent. Additionally, there will be free 4th of July souvenirs and the tent will serve as a reunification site for lost children.

A free concert that will begin at 7:30 p.m. The performers will be located at the boardwalk pavilion, but you can listen to the concert from anywhere along the North end of the boardwalk (the space between the pavilion and the playground will be wired for sound).

After the concert, there will be a brief awards ceremony to recognize the generous sponsors of this event. Lastly, right before the first shell is blasted high into the air, the National Anthem will be sung.

Please make your plans now to join us on Solomons Island this July 4th, and take the evening to remember just how blessed we, Americans, truly areI