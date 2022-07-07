Annie is an 8-year-old, 19-pound beagle girl ISO her forever home. Annie is a quiet girl that is happy to putter about the house and keep track of her humans. She adores human attention and affection! We think she would love to be her human’s one and only.

Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Annie Ophelia.