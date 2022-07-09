Due to hazardous conditions and flooding on roadways leading to St. Clement’s Island Museum, as well as flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Main Event today (Saturday) of the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in the interest of our patrons’ safety. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Sunday’s events are still occurring.
