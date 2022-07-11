ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team, coming off a 10-6-3 campaign in which the Seahawks were the No. 2 seed in the United East Conference Championship Tournament, announced their 2022 season schedule for the upcoming fall. This year’s schedule features 12 home games, including five under the lights at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

A highlight of the non-conference schedule is a home contest at the JLR Stadium against national finalist, The College of New Jersey, on Sunday, September 4, at 3 p.m., the second day of the Seahawk Classic. TCNJ finished the 2021 season with a 21-1-2 record and ranked No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Division III Top 25. St. Mary’s College kicks off the Seahawk Classic against Randolph-Macon College on September 3, at 2 p.m.

The 2022 season gets underway with three straight home games, hosting Hood College on Thursday, September 1, at 7 p.m. in the season opener before welcoming Randolph-Macon, Salisbury University, and TCNJ to St. Mary’s City for the Seahawk Classic.

St. Mary’s takes to the road for its next three matches, facing Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va., on Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m. before competing in the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic on September 10-11. The Seahawks first face Bridgewater (Va.) College, a semifinalist in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, at 3 p.m., followed by Mount Saint Mary (N.Y.) College the next day at 12 p.m. The MSMC Knights finished as the Skyline Conference runners-up a year ago.

They return to the JLR for a three-game home stand, starting with Stevenson University on Wednesday, September 14, at 7 p.m. St. Mary’s then opens United East play on the weekend of September 17-18 against Wells College and SUNY Morrisville.

St. Mary’s is back on the road following the Morrisville match-up, heading out for a pair of away games. The Seahawks begin with a non-conference tilt at The Catholic University of America on Wednesday, September 21 at 7 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Next, the Seahawks head to Lancaster, Pa., on September 24 to battle the Chargers of Lancaster Bible College in United East action.

Six of the next seven contests will be at the JLR, beginning with the non-conference foe, Salisbury, on September 28 at 7 p.m. before squaring off against Penn College in a United East match on Saturday, October 1, at 1 p.m. A quick jaunt over to Gallaudet University on October 5 at 4 p.m. briefly interrupts the St. Mary’s home stand.

Back at the homestead, the Seahawks take on Penn State Abington on Saturday, October 8, at 1 p.m. in league play before stepping out of conference action to face the University of Mary Washington on October 12 at 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s welcomes back its alumnae on October 15 for Hawktoberfest followed by its final non-conference and final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. against Neumann University, a 2021 Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament semifinalist.

The Seahawks wrap up the regular season with two United East away contests, taking on Penn State Berks in a rematch of the 2021 United East semifinal on Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m. in Reading, Pa., before traveling to Middletown, Pa., the following Saturday for a showdown with Penn State Harrisburg, the defending United East champion, at 1 p.m.

The United East Conference Championship Tournament gets underway at the site of the No. 1 seed on Friday, November 4 with the semifinals followed by the final being played on Saturday, November 5.

For the full 2022 women’s soccer slate, click HERE.