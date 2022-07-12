The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate elephants with this lighthearted and playful new stamp. The Elephants Forever stamp features a fanciful, digital illustration of an elephant interacting with its young calf, depicting the affectionate nature of these beloved animals.

The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #ElephantsStamps.

Americans have been intrigued by elephants since the first one arrived on our shores in 1796. While Americans loved the floppy-eared giants, they were not always conscientious in providing care and nurturing for the emotional and sensitive creatures. However, changing attitudes in the United States have increased awareness of conditions for captive elephants, encouraged circuses to discontinue using elephants as performers, enabled legislation to ban ivory importation and encouraged conservation efforts for elephants in the wild.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.