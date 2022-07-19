Riley Boo is all about fun. She starts her day in the happiest of moods, tail wagging, smile on her face, so eager to get the day started.

She is an active dog that enjoys going on walks and doesn’t mind if you bring the kids along too,

Riley Boo is a white and brown female Hound mix. She is approximately 2 years, 6 months old. She weighs about 55.6 lbs. She has been spayed.

Wouldn’t you want to see this face every day? Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)