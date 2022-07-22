(Family Features) The next time your kids beg for an indulgent snack after finishing chores or dessert following dinner, call them to the kitchen for a quick, delicious lesson. Teaching children to cook helps them get more comfortable with an important life skill while encouraging independence – all while having a little fun.

This Popcorn Party Pizza swaps out the classic pizza crust for popcorn – a whole grain that’s 100% unprocessed with no additional additives, hidden ingredients, or GMOs – infused with gooey melted marshmallows and topped with childhood favorites.

After an adult melts the marshmallows and lines the pan with the marshmallow-popcorn mixture, kids can help create their own work of art with red piping gel as “pizza sauce;” rolled fruit snacks as “pepperoni” slices; and jellybeans, coconut, and candy-coated chocolate pieces for the oh-so-sweet toppings.

Visit popcorn.org to find more kid-friendly recipes to help children learn their way around the kitchen.

Popcorn Party Pizza

Yield: 8 slices

Nonstick cooking spray

3 tablespoons butter

1 bag (10 1/2 ounces) mini marshmallows

2 quarts popped popcorn

1 tube (0.68 ounces) red piping gel

1 package red raspberry rolled fruit snack

green jellybeans (optional)

coconut (optional)

candy-coated chocolate pieces (optional)

Spray 12-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat butter. Stir in marshmallows until melted. Stir in popcorn until well coated.

Spread mixture evenly onto the prepared pizza pan.

Drizzle red piping gel over “pizza” for “sauce.”

Cut small circles (about one 1/4-inch diameter) from rolled fruit snacks and place on pizza for “pepperoni” slices.

Decorate with jellybeans, coconut, and candies, if desired. Cool completely before cutting into wedges.