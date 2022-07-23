The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Southern Maryland, including portions of central, north central, northeast, and northern Maryland, The District of Columbia, and northern Virginia, for Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 11 am to 8 pm EST.

Heat indexes will reach near or at 105 degrees, and the highest temps will be I-95 and east. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when

possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.