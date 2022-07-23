Dottie is a white and black female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is approximately three months old. She weighs about 3.2 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be spayed and vetted upon adoption.

Dottie is the kitten that you look at and can’t help but smile. She is an adorable, social girl that just wants to enhance your life. She is three months old, has lived with other animals, and will be your constant companion.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)