Prince Frederick, MD- Maryland held its Gubernational Primary Lection on July 19, 2022, three months behind schedule due to a court-imposed redistricting map after General Assembly Democrats were found to have gerrymandered it.

Early voting began on July 7 and continued until July 14, 2022, with all those votes and election day votes “unofficially” tallied. In early June 2022, Governor Larry Hogan vetoed emergency legislation that would have allowed local officials to begin opening and counting mail-in ballots up to eight days before the election.

The reason for the veto, Hogan officials said, was that the emergency legislation lacked improving basic election security for things like ballot collection and signature verifications. With that legislation vetoed, ballots could not be opened until Thursday, July 21, 2022. Mai-in ballots are still being accepted until July 29, 2022. So although the first round of counting mail-in ballots has occurred, there will be at least one more round.

The state will certify Election results on or about August 9, 2022, with the General Election scheduled for November 8, 2022. In Calvert County, eight of the races are decided at the Primary level, as there are no challengers from the opposing party.

Below are the “unofficial” results for Calvert County, including the first round of mail-in vote ballot counts:

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli Republican 1,404 3,821 410 5,635 61.17% Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr. Republican 78 155 60 293 3.18% Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford Republican 791 1,940 399 3,130 33.98% Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong Republican 45 83 26 154 1.67%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro Democratic 84 212 111 407 6.38% Jon Baron and Natalie Williams Democratic 40 121 40 201 3.15% Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker Democratic 275 627 540 1,442 22.60% Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth Democratic 56 144 107 307 4.81% Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben Democratic 9 34 12 55 0.86% Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes Democratic 48 127 53 228 3.57% John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri Democratic 73 120 119 312 4.89% Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Democratic 421 736 378 1,535 24.06% Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed Democratic 419 691 747 1,857 29.10% Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza Democratic 11 17 9 37 0.58%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Barry Glassman Republican 1,708 4,414 694 6,816 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy J. Adams Democratic 413 912 563 1,888 31.74% Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Democratic 922 1,716 1,423 4,061 68.26%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael Anthony Peroutka Republican 1,131 2,838 360 4,329 59.01% Jim Shalleck Republican 742 1,915 350 3,007 40.99%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Anthony G. Brown Democratic 792 1,556 983 3,331 53.27% Katie Curran O’Malley Democratic 610 1,207 1,105 2,922 46.73%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Chris Chaffee Republican 1,096 2,627 304 4,027 50.57% George Davis Republican 99 305 59 463 5.81% Nnabu Eze Republican 39 156 27 222 2.79% Lorie R. Friend Republican 120 320 70 510 6.40% Reba A. Hawkins Republican 81 212 33 326 4.09% Jon McGreevey Republican 67 190 18 275 3.45% Joseph Perez Republican 111 318 56 485 6.09% Todd A. Puglisi Republican 117 331 51 499 6.27% James Tarantin Republican 146 275 68 489 6.14% John Thormann Republican 145 432 90 667 8.38%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michelle L. Smith Democratic 359 934 386 1,679 26.66% Chris Van Hollen Democratic 1,049 1,827 1,744 4,620 73.34%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage DuVal Cubero Republican 24 77 14 115 1.36% Vanessa Marie Hoffman Republican 89 292 61 442 5.24% Toni Jarboe-Duley Republican 80 167 32 279 3.31% Michael S. Lemon Republican 46 172 23 241 2.86% Chris Palombi Republican 1,688 4,120 569 6,377 75.62% Patrick Lucky Stevens Republican 35 165 22 222 2.63% Tannis Villanova Republican 198 482 77 757 8.98%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steny Hoyer Democratic 1,077 1,995 1,774 4,846 75.16% Keith Washington Democratic 96 280 95 471 7.30% McKayla Wilkes Democratic 262 576 293 1,131 17.54%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(15 of 15 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Al Larsen Republican 785 2,040 270 3,095 52.73% Kenneth B. Lee Republican 711 1,767 296 2,774 47.27%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(15 of 15 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rou Etienne Democratic 110 304 144 558 11.81% Michael A. Jackson Democratic 972 1,804 1,391 4,167 88.19%

District 29

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Jack Bailey Republican 332 891 147 1,370 100.00%

House of Delegates

District 27B

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(6 of 6 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage June Jones Democratic 19 56 42 117 7.01% Rachel Jones Democratic 188 431 256 875 52.40% Jeffrie E. Long, Jr. Democratic 158 279 241 678 40.60%

District 27C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(9 of 9 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mark N. Fisher Republican 1,109 2,472 360 3,941 77.98% Kevin D. Merillat Republican 258 736 119 1,113 22.02%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy E. Gowen Republican 149 448 67 664 44.09% Todd B. Morgan Republican 209 536 97 842 55.91%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Bill Bates Democratic 258 504 361 1,123 100.00%

County Commissioner At Large

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Myra Gowans Republican 380 796 171 1,347 9.10% Earl “Buddy” Hance Republican 1,535 3,661 590 5,786 39.09% Paul Harrison Republican 599 1,551 204 2,354 15.90% Todd Ireland Republican 1,388 3,421 507 5,316 35.91%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Emad Emile Dides Democratic 851 1,583 1,220 3,654 43.09% Chelsea Anne Montague Democratic 1,124 2,107 1,595 4,826 56.91%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Patrick E. Flaherty Republican 312 808 141 1,261 14.25% Mike Hart Republican 1,140 2,814 420 4,374 49.43% Steve Jones Republican 832 2,060 321 3,213 36.31%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Tricia V. Powell Democratic 1,160 2,225 1,636 5,021 100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mark C. Cox, Sr. Republican 1,139 3,089 416 4,644 52.86% Chris J. Gadway Republican 1,137 2,558 447 4,142 47.14%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage David M. Gray Democratic 1,142 2,187 1,602 4,931 100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Catherine Grasso Republican 1,271 2,831 528 4,630 52.58% Kelly D. McConkey Republican 797 2,115 245 3,157 35.85% Evan R. Turzanski Republican 209 706 104 1,019 11.57%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Darrell Roberts Democratic 1,118 2,150 1,588 4,856 100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Beth Chaaya Republican 624 1,776 218 2,618 32.37% Nova Tracy-Soper Republican 1,505 3,372 592 5,469 67.63%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Bob Harvey Republican 1,783 4,412 714 6,909 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rick Piereck Democratic 1,155 2,212 1,627 4,994 100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Kathy P. Smith Democratic 1,262 2,395 1,814 5,471 100.00%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Mark S. Lynch Republican 1,670 4,272 678 6,620 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Margaret H. Phipps Democratic 1,275 2,420 1,854 5,549 100.00%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Leslie M. Downs Republican 1,581 3,839 636 6,056 51.76% Ted LeBlanc Republican 1,483 3,572 590 5,645 48.24%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Thomas M. Pelagatti Democratic 1,213 2,285 1,720 5,218 100.00%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Ricky Cox Republican 986 2,545 314 3,845 40.38% Craig W. Kontra Republican 543 1,282 192 2,017 21.18% Dave McDowell Republican 693 1,667 351 2,711 28.47% Mike Wilson Republican 211 647 92 950 9.98%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Vaughn “Jay” Johnson Democratic 1,203 2,341 1,720 5,264 100.00%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Joshua Johnson Republican 873 2,186 319 3,378 9.34% Elizabeth C. King Republican 1,025 2,444 396 3,865 10.69% Lisa Lavallee Republican 892 2,137 335 3,364 9.30% James McQueen, Sr. Republican 979 2,432 384 3,795 10.50% J. P. Sherkus Republican 824 1,916 312 3,052 8.44% Cal Steuart Republican 1,077 2,519 397 3,993 11.04% Tisha L. Stone Republican 792 1,929 304 3,025 8.37% Tannis Villanova Republican 928 2,267 345 3,540 9.79% Dale A. Weems Republican 1,286 3,045 458 4,789 13.25% Donna M. Zupancic Republican 907 2,084 364 3,355 9.28%

Democratic Central Committee At Large

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 4

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Collin Berglund (Male) Democratic 935 1,622 1,330 3,887 31.09% Kara J. Dudley (Female) Democratic 1,089 1,985 1,486 4,560 36.47% Cristin Orr Shiffer (Female) Democratic 978 1,700 1,377 4,055 32.43%

Democratic Central Committee

District 1

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Lauren Elyard (Female) Democratic 332 678 495 1,505 53.69% David M. Salazar (Male) Democratic 304 540 454 1,298 46.31%

District 2

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(6 of 6 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Gabriel Gough (Male) Democratic 324 528 465 1,317 45.26% Cindy L. Yoe (Female) Democratic 379 661 553 1,593 54.74%

District 3

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Renita Alexander (Female) Democratic 404 769 539 1,712 54.70% Duwane Rager (Male) Democratic 343 616 459 1,418 45.30%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2