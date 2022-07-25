Prince Frederick, MD- Maryland held its Gubernational Primary Lection on July 19, 2022, three months behind schedule due to a court-imposed redistricting map after General Assembly Democrats were found to have gerrymandered it.

Early voting began on July 7 and continued until July 14, 2022, with all those votes and election day votes “unofficially” tallied. In early June 2022, Governor Larry Hogan vetoed emergency legislation that would have allowed local officials to begin opening and counting mail-in ballots up to eight days before the election.

The reason for the veto, Hogan officials said, was that the emergency legislation lacked improving basic election security for things like ballot collection and signature verifications. With that legislation vetoed, ballots could not be opened until Thursday, July 21, 2022. Mai-in ballots are still being accepted until July 29, 2022. So although the first round of counting mail-in ballots has occurred, there will be at least one more round.

The state will certify Election results on or about August 9, 2022, with the General Election scheduled for November 8, 2022. In Calvert County, eight of the races are decided at the Primary level, as there are no challengers from the opposing party.

Below are the “unofficial” results for Calvert County, including the first round of mail-in vote ballot counts:

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dan Cox and Gordana SchifanelliRepublican1,4043,8214105,63561.17%
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.Republican78155602933.18%
Kelly Schulz and Jeff WoolfordRepublican7911,9403993,13033.98%
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh LuongRepublican4583261541.67%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy NavarroDemocratic842121114076.38%
Jon Baron and Natalie WilliamsDemocratic40121402013.15%
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-WalkerDemocratic2756275401,44222.60%
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace HollingsworthDemocratic561441073074.81%
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark GrebenDemocratic93412550.86%
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins LytesDemocratic48127532283.57%
John King and Michelle Daugherty SiriDemocratic731201193124.89%
Wes Moore and Aruna MillerDemocratic4217363781,53524.06%
Tom Perez and Shannon SneedDemocratic4196917471,85729.10%
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. DispenzaDemocratic11179370.58%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Barry GlassmanRepublican1,7084,4146946,816100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy J. AdamsDemocratic4139125631,88831.74%
Brooke Elizabeth LiermanDemocratic9221,7161,4234,06168.26%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael Anthony PeroutkaRepublican1,1312,8383604,32959.01%
Jim ShalleckRepublican7421,9153503,00740.99%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Anthony G. BrownDemocratic7921,5569833,33153.27%
Katie Curran O’MalleyDemocratic6101,2071,1052,92246.73%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris ChaffeeRepublican1,0962,6273044,02750.57%
George DavisRepublican99305594635.81%
Nnabu EzeRepublican39156272222.79%
Lorie R. FriendRepublican120320705106.40%
Reba A. HawkinsRepublican81212333264.09%
Jon McGreeveyRepublican67190182753.45%
Joseph PerezRepublican111318564856.09%
Todd A. PuglisiRepublican117331514996.27%
James TarantinRepublican146275684896.14%
John ThormannRepublican145432906678.38%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michelle L. SmithDemocratic3599343861,67926.66%
Chris Van HollenDemocratic1,0491,8271,7444,62073.34%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
DuVal CuberoRepublican2477141151.36%
Vanessa Marie HoffmanRepublican89292614425.24%
Toni Jarboe-DuleyRepublican80167322793.31%
Michael S. LemonRepublican46172232412.86%
Chris PalombiRepublican1,6884,1205696,37775.62%
Patrick Lucky StevensRepublican35165222222.63%
Tannis VillanovaRepublican198482777578.98%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steny HoyerDemocratic1,0771,9951,7744,84675.16%
Keith WashingtonDemocratic96280954717.30%
McKayla WilkesDemocratic2625762931,13117.54%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(15 of 15 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Al LarsenRepublican7852,0402703,09552.73%
Kenneth B. LeeRepublican7111,7672962,77447.27%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(15 of 15 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rou EtienneDemocratic11030414455811.81%
Michael A. JacksonDemocratic9721,8041,3914,16788.19%

District 29

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jack BaileyRepublican3328911471,370100.00%

House of Delegates

District 27B

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(6 of 6 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
June JonesDemocratic1956421177.01%
Rachel JonesDemocratic18843125687552.40%
Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.Democratic15827924167840.60%

District 27C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(9 of 9 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark N. FisherRepublican1,1092,4723603,94177.98%
Kevin D. MerillatRepublican2587361191,11322.02%

District 29C

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy E. GowenRepublican1494486766444.09%
Todd B. MorganRepublican2095369784255.91%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bill BatesDemocratic2585043611,123100.00%

County Commissioner At Large

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Myra GowansRepublican3807961711,3479.10%
Earl “Buddy” HanceRepublican1,5353,6615905,78639.09%
Paul HarrisonRepublican5991,5512042,35415.90%
Todd IrelandRepublican1,3883,4215075,31635.91%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Emad Emile DidesDemocratic8511,5831,2203,65443.09%
Chelsea Anne MontagueDemocratic1,1242,1071,5954,82656.91%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Patrick E. FlahertyRepublican3128081411,26114.25%
Mike HartRepublican1,1402,8144204,37449.43%
Steve JonesRepublican8322,0603213,21336.31%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Tricia V. PowellDemocratic1,1602,2251,6365,021100.00%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark C. Cox, Sr.Republican1,1393,0894164,64452.86%
Chris J. GadwayRepublican1,1372,5584474,14247.14%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
David M. GrayDemocratic1,1422,1871,6024,931100.00%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Catherine GrassoRepublican1,2712,8315284,63052.58%
Kelly D. McConkeyRepublican7972,1152453,15735.85%
Evan R. TurzanskiRepublican2097061041,01911.57%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Darrell RobertsDemocratic1,1182,1501,5884,856100.00%

Treasurer

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Beth ChaayaRepublican6241,7762182,61832.37%
Nova Tracy-SoperRepublican1,5053,3725925,46967.63%

State’s Attorney

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Bob HarveyRepublican1,7834,4127146,909100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rick PiereckDemocratic1,1552,2121,6274,994100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Kathy P. SmithDemocratic1,2622,3951,8145,471100.00%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mark S. LynchRepublican1,6704,2726786,620100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Margaret H. PhippsDemocratic1,2752,4201,8545,549100.00%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Leslie M. DownsRepublican1,5813,8396366,05651.76%
Ted LeBlancRepublican1,4833,5725905,64548.24%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Thomas M. PelagattiDemocratic1,2132,2851,7205,218100.00%

Sheriff

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Ricky CoxRepublican9862,5453143,84540.38%
Craig W. KontraRepublican5431,2821922,01721.18%
Dave McDowellRepublican6931,6673512,71128.47%
Mike WilsonRepublican211647929509.98%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Vaughn “Jay” JohnsonDemocratic1,2032,3411,7205,264100.00%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Joshua JohnsonRepublican8732,1863193,3789.34%
Elizabeth C. KingRepublican1,0252,4443963,86510.69%
Lisa LavalleeRepublican8922,1373353,3649.30%
James McQueen, Sr.Republican9792,4323843,79510.50%
J. P. SherkusRepublican8241,9163123,0528.44%
Cal SteuartRepublican1,0772,5193973,99311.04%
Tisha L. StoneRepublican7921,9293043,0258.37%
Tannis VillanovaRepublican9282,2673453,5409.79%
Dale A. WeemsRepublican1,2863,0454584,78913.25%
Donna M. ZupancicRepublican9072,0843643,3559.28%

Democratic Central Committee At Large

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 4

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Collin Berglund (Male)Democratic9351,6221,3303,88731.09%
Kara J. Dudley (Female)Democratic1,0891,9851,4864,56036.47%
Cristin Orr Shiffer (Female)Democratic9781,7001,3774,05532.43%

Democratic Central Committee

District 1

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Lauren Elyard (Female)Democratic3326784951,50553.69%
David M. Salazar (Male)Democratic3045404541,29846.31%

District 2

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(6 of 6 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Gabriel Gough (Male)Democratic3245284651,31745.26%
Cindy L. Yoe (Female)Democratic3796615531,59354.74%

District 3

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Renita Alexander (Female)Democratic4047695391,71254.70%
Duwane Rager (Male)Democratic3436164591,41845.30%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(20 of 20 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Scott M. Devine3921,0792031,6746.05%
Scott Fowler6101,7804502,84010.26%
Lisa Grenis1,4032,9217065,03018.18%
Christina “Tina” Hall5021,3255092,3368.44%
Camille T. Khaleesi9371,5929533,48212.58%
Joseph L. Marchio5271,3252232,0757.50%
Tracy H. McGuire1,1052,2131,1964,51416.31%
Jana Post9232,1644133,50012.65%
Damien Lee Villanova5071,3893242,2208.02%

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply