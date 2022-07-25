UPDATE 10 am: On July 24 at 10:22 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of October Place in Waldorf to report the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Tiesha Janae Johnson, 29, of Waldorf, with gunshot wounds; she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Johnson was outside an apartment building when someone shot her. It is unknown if the suspect(s) fled on foot or in a car.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Waldorf, MD- At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, police in Charles County received a 9-1-1 call for shots fired and a female victim with gunshot wounds in St. Charles.

Police responded to October Place in the Palmer Apartments at The Villages of St. Charles and discovered a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased. The only description was of a young black male wearing a white T-shirt leaving the scene.

This is a developing story; we will update when we have more from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.